Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC Decreases Stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,439 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares makes up about 2.3% of Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $9,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GLD. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Rise Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 315.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. 40.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD traded up $4.66 on Friday, reaching $156.47. 7,691,954 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,327,461. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $150.57 and a fifty-two week high of $193.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $155.95 and a 200 day moving average of $164.32.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.