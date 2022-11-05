Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC Buys 1,887 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,069 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,887 shares during the quarter. Salesforce accounts for about 1.2% of Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $4,633,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CRM. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 1,350.0% during the first quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 65.5% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 182 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 350.0% during the second quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 225 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. 77.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CRM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $260.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $275.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Salesforce from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.76.

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.30, for a total transaction of $327,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 27,761,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,950,442,666.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.37, for a total transaction of $144,320.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 94,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,846,602. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.30, for a total transaction of $327,290.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,761,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,950,442,666.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 82,335 shares of company stock valued at $13,141,725. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:CRM traded down $6.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $139.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,265,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,625,788. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $136.04 and a 12-month high of $311.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $153.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $167.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $139.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 258.83, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.12.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.15. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.32% and a net margin of 1.83%. The business had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. Salesforce’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, August 24th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the CRM provider to purchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

