StockNews.com Upgrades ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) to “Buy”

ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on CDXC. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of ChromaDex from $7.00 to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 29th. B. Riley reduced their target price on ChromaDex from $2.40 to $2.10 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer cut ChromaDex from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.40.

Get ChromaDex alerts:

ChromaDex Trading Up 11.8 %

NASDAQ:CDXC traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.90. The stock had a trading volume of 635,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 425,668. ChromaDex has a 1-year low of $1.15 and a 1-year high of $6.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.68. The company has a market cap of $129.85 million, a PE ratio of -6.55 and a beta of 1.76.

Insider Buying and Selling at ChromaDex

ChromaDex ( NASDAQ:CDXC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). ChromaDex had a negative net margin of 41.01% and a negative return on equity of 99.51%. The firm had revenue of $16.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.37 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. Research analysts expect that ChromaDex will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Robert N. Fried bought 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.25 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 972,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,215,392.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Robert N. Fried bought 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.25 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 972,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,215,392.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Hoi Shuen Solina Holly Chau bought 960,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.25 per share, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 7,885,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,857,051.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Merriman Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ChromaDex during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in ChromaDex by 127.3% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 39,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 21,900 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in ChromaDex during the second quarter worth about $76,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in ChromaDex during the first quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in ChromaDex by 142.3% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 63,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 37,163 shares during the period. 41.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ChromaDex

(Get Rating)

ChromaDex Corporation operates as a bioscience company focusing on healthy aging. The company operates through three segments: Consumer products; Ingredients; and Analytical Reference Standards and Services. It researches on nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+); provides finished dietary supplement products that contain its proprietary ingredients directly to consumers, as well as to distributors; and develops and commercializes proprietary-based ingredient technologies and supplies these ingredients as raw materials to the manufacturers of consumer products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ChromaDex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChromaDex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.