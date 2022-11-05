StockNews.com Lowers Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) to Buy

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Viavi Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Viavi Solutions from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Viavi Solutions from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on Viavi Solutions from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Viavi Solutions from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.58.

Get Viavi Solutions alerts:

Viavi Solutions Trading Down 23.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VIAV traded down $3.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.99. 10,955,683 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,740,382. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 219.80 and a beta of 0.82. Viavi Solutions has a 52-week low of $10.03 and a 52-week high of $18.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.92 and its 200-day moving average is $14.20.

Insider Activity

Viavi Solutions ( NASDAQ:VIAV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.01. Viavi Solutions had a return on equity of 23.68% and a net margin of 1.20%. The firm had revenue of $335.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Viavi Solutions will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Luke M. Scrivanich sold 21,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.03, for a total transaction of $273,981.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,995 shares in the company, valued at $573,254.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Viavi Solutions

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 313.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,553 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 2,693 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,660 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 37.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,584 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,686 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 1,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in Viavi Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth about $121,000. 92.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Viavi Solutions

(Get Rating)

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, original equipment manufacturers, government, and avionics customers in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Viavi Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viavi Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.