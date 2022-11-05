StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Revlon (NYSE:REV)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Revlon (NYSE:REV – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Revlon Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $211.59 million, a P/E ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.76. Revlon has a fifty-two week low of $1.08 and a fifty-two week high of $17.65.

Revlon (NYSE:REV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($4.13) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $442.60 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Revlon

About Revlon

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in REV. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Revlon by 67.4% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Revlon in the first quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Revlon in the first quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Revlon in the second quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Revlon by 10.2% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 36,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 3,357 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.45% of the company’s stock.

Revlon, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty and personal care products worldwide. The company's Relvon segment offers color cosmetics and beauty tools under the Revlon brand; and hair color under the Revlon ColorSilk and Revlon Professional brands.

Featured Articles

