StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Revlon (NYSE:REV)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Revlon (NYSE:REV – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Revlon Stock Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $211.59 million, a P/E ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.76. Revlon has a fifty-two week low of $1.08 and a fifty-two week high of $17.65.
Revlon (NYSE:REV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($4.13) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $442.60 million for the quarter.
Institutional Trading of Revlon
About Revlon
Revlon, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty and personal care products worldwide. The company's Relvon segment offers color cosmetics and beauty tools under the Revlon brand; and hair color under the Revlon ColorSilk and Revlon Professional brands.
Featured Articles
