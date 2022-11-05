StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Galectin Therapeutics Stock Up 2.3 %

NASDAQ GALT opened at $1.34 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $79.87 million, a P/E ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 1.74. Galectin Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.19 and a 12-month high of $3.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.63.

Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.03. Equities analysts expect that Galectin Therapeutics will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 56,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 59.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 173,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 14,981 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,265,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,038,000 after acquiring an additional 18,419 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Galectin Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 11.89% of the company’s stock.

Galectin Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of therapies for fibrotic, cancer, and other diseases. The company's lead product candidate is belapectin (GR-MD-02) galectin-3 inhibitor, a galactoarabino-rhamnogalacturonan polysaccharide polymer that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of liver fibrosis associated with fatty liver disease and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis cirrhosis, as well as for the treatment of cancer.

