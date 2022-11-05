StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
Galectin Therapeutics Stock Up 2.3 %
NASDAQ GALT opened at $1.34 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $79.87 million, a P/E ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 1.74. Galectin Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.19 and a 12-month high of $3.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.63.
Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.03. Equities analysts expect that Galectin Therapeutics will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.
Galectin Therapeutics Company Profile
Galectin Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of therapies for fibrotic, cancer, and other diseases. The company's lead product candidate is belapectin (GR-MD-02) galectin-3 inhibitor, a galactoarabino-rhamnogalacturonan polysaccharide polymer that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of liver fibrosis associated with fatty liver disease and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis cirrhosis, as well as for the treatment of cancer.
