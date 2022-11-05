StockNews.com Downgrades Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) to Sell

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

Separately, BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals from $57.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 7th.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Stock Down 7.3 %

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.34 on Friday, hitting $4.31. 593,666 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 545,524. The company has a current ratio of 7.22, a quick ratio of 7.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.08. The firm has a market cap of $189.50 million, a P/E ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 1.44. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $3.53 and a 1 year high of $10.02.

Insider Activity

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:EIGR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $4.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 million. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 97.79% and a negative net margin of 672.48%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.57) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Eiger BioPharmaceuticals will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director David Apelian sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.81, for a total transaction of $49,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at $107,910. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 62.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,327 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $32,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 208.7% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,307 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 6,292 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. 67.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Eiger BioPharmaceuticals

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for rare and ultra-rare diseases in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidate is Lonafarnib, an orally bioavailable, small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat hepatitis delta virus infection.

