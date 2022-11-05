StockNews.com Begins Coverage on TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ:TCON opened at $1.53 on Wednesday. TRACON Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.24 and a 1-year high of $3.79. The stock has a market cap of $32.78 million, a P/E ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.83.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.02). As a group, equities analysts expect that TRACON Pharmaceuticals will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at TRACON Pharmaceuticals

Institutional Trading of TRACON Pharmaceuticals

In related news, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. bought 17,311 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.73 per share, with a total value of $29,948.03. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,780,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,539,400. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In the last three months, insiders have acquired 69,411 shares of company stock worth $119,742. 3.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 80.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 52,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 23,400 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 67.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 142,253 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 57,174 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $150,000. Finally, Opaleye Management Inc. grew its position in TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 4,125,322 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,251,000 after buying an additional 970,224 shares in the last quarter. 52.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About TRACON Pharmaceuticals

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for cancer in the United States. Its clinical stage products include envafolimab (KN035), a PD-L1 single-domain antibody for the treatment of soft tissue sarcoma; and YH001, an investigational humanized CTLA-4 IgG1 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of various cancer indications.

