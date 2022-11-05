StockNews.com Begins Coverage on TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCONGet Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ:TCON opened at $1.53 on Wednesday. TRACON Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.24 and a 1-year high of $3.79. The stock has a market cap of $32.78 million, a P/E ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.83.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCONGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.02). As a group, equities analysts expect that TRACON Pharmaceuticals will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at TRACON Pharmaceuticals

In related news, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. bought 17,311 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.73 per share, with a total value of $29,948.03. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,780,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,539,400. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 69,411 shares of company stock worth $119,742. 3.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of TRACON Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 80.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 52,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 23,400 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 67.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 142,253 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 57,174 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $150,000. Finally, Opaleye Management Inc. grew its position in TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 4,125,322 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,251,000 after buying an additional 970,224 shares in the last quarter. 52.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About TRACON Pharmaceuticals

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for cancer in the United States. Its clinical stage products include envafolimab (KN035), a PD-L1 single-domain antibody for the treatment of soft tissue sarcoma; and YH001, an investigational humanized CTLA-4 IgG1 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of various cancer indications.

