StockNews.com Begins Coverage on ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of ObsEva from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. HC Wainwright lowered shares of ObsEva from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of ObsEva from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the company from $12.00 to $1.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ObsEva currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.40.

ObsEva Price Performance

Shares of OBSV opened at $0.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.16 million, a PE ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 2.98. ObsEva has a twelve month low of $0.13 and a twelve month high of $2.56.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ObsEva

ObsEva ( NASDAQ:OBSV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.01 million. As a group, research analysts expect that ObsEva will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ObsEva during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in ObsEva by 143.2% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 28,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new stake in ObsEva in the first quarter worth approximately $83,000. XTX Topco Ltd grew its stake in ObsEva by 33.9% in the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 79,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 20,196 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ObsEva during the second quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Institutional investors own 20.12% of the company’s stock.

About ObsEva

ObsEva SA, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for women suffering from reproductive health and pregnancy. It is developing Linzagolix, an oral gonadotropin releasing hormone receptor antagonist that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of pain associated with endometriosis and heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids in pre-menopausal women.

