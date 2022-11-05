Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning.

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on Stellus Capital Investment in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. They issued a neutral rating for the company.

Get Stellus Capital Investment alerts:

Stellus Capital Investment Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of SCM opened at $13.68 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.83. The firm has a market cap of $267.39 million, a PE ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 1.22. Stellus Capital Investment has a fifty-two week low of $11.02 and a fifty-two week high of $14.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Stellus Capital Investment Announces Dividend

Stellus Capital Investment ( NYSE:SCM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The investment management company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. Stellus Capital Investment had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 44.70%. The company had revenue of $16.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.31 million. Analysts forecast that Stellus Capital Investment will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.1133 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. Stellus Capital Investment’s payout ratio is 73.20%.

Institutional Trading of Stellus Capital Investment

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cliffwater LLC increased its position in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Cliffwater LLC now owns 219,388 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,047,000 after buying an additional 5,036 shares in the last quarter. Farmer Steven Patrick acquired a new stake in shares of Stellus Capital Investment in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,368,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Stellus Capital Investment by 69.0% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 97,995 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 40,002 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Stellus Capital Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at $521,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 3.0% during the second quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 41,800 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.98% of the company’s stock.

About Stellus Capital Investment

(Get Rating)

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. The fund prefers to invest in US and Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Stellus Capital Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stellus Capital Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.