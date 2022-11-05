Steem (STEEM) Market Cap Hits $96.26 Million

Steem (STEEM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 5th. One Steem coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.24 or 0.00001143 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Steem has traded up 3.5% against the dollar. Steem has a market capitalization of $96.26 million and approximately $5.22 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,327.71 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000594 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $70.32 or 0.00329723 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00020349 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.32 or 0.00123407 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $158.31 or 0.00742292 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $124.44 or 0.00583455 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000738 BTC.
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004688 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.12 or 0.00230312 BTC.
Steem Profile
Steem (STEEM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 409,190,981 coins and its circulating supply is 394,951,699 coins. The official message board for Steem is steemit.com/@steemitblog. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Steem’s official website is steem.com. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Steem Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Steem should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Steem using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Steem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Steem and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.