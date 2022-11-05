Stargate Finance Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $68.85 Million (STG)

Stargate Finance (STG) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 5th. One Stargate Finance token can currently be purchased for about $0.52 or 0.00002426 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Stargate Finance has traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar. Stargate Finance has a market cap of $68.85 million and approximately $17.89 million worth of Stargate Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Stargate Finance

Stargate Finance’s launch date was March 16th, 2022. Stargate Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 133,061,395 tokens. Stargate Finance’s official Twitter account is @stargatefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Stargate Finance is stargate.finance.

Stargate Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Stargate is a community-driven organization building a fully composable native asset bridge, and a dApp built on LayerZero.Stargate's vision is to make cross-chain liquidity transfer a seamless, single transaction process.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stargate Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stargate Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stargate Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

