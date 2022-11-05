SPX Technologies (NYSE:SPXC) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

SPX Technologies (NYSE:SPXC – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.85-2.95 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.82. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.43-1.47 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.43 billion. SPX Technologies also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.85-$2.95 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SPXC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on SPX Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating for the company. TheStreet raised SPX Technologies from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a buy rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of SPX Technologies in a research note on Thursday, September 29th.

SPX Technologies Stock Up 5.5 %

SPXC traded up $3.49 during trading on Friday, reaching $67.05. The stock had a trading volume of 394,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,430. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $59.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.21. SPX Technologies has a one year low of $41.66 and a one year high of $68.70.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPX Technologies

SPX Technologies ( NYSE:SPXC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $354.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.43 million. SPX Technologies had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 27.91%. As a group, analysts expect that SPX Technologies will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of SPX Technologies during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of SPX Technologies during the second quarter valued at $211,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of SPX Technologies by 57.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 1,579 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPX Technologies by 7.1% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPX Technologies during the second quarter valued at $312,000. 86.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPX Technologies, Inc supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation, and cooling (HVAC); and detection and measurement markets in the United States, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, HVAC and Detection and Measurement. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services package and process cooling products and engineered air movement solutions for the HVAC industrial and power generation markets, as well as boilers and comfort heating and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

