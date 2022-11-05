Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.24 EPS

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The aerospace company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.24, Briefing.com reports. Spirit AeroSystems had a negative return on equity of 88.69% and a negative net margin of 9.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.13) earnings per share. Spirit AeroSystems’s quarterly revenue was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Spirit AeroSystems Stock Up 5.3 %

NYSE SPR opened at $23.43 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.58. Spirit AeroSystems has a twelve month low of $21.14 and a twelve month high of $53.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.16.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Spirit AeroSystems

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 57.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,169 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 794 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Spirit AeroSystems during the first quarter worth about $169,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Spirit AeroSystems during the first quarter worth about $200,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Spirit AeroSystems during the first quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems in the 1st quarter worth about $229,000. 83.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Spirit AeroSystems

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Spirit AeroSystems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Spirit AeroSystems from $50.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered Spirit AeroSystems from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $51.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Spirit AeroSystems from $46.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Spirit AeroSystems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $43.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.40.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment offers forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems, struts/pylons, nacelles, and related engine structural components; and wings and wing components, including flight control surfaces, as well as other structural parts.

