Societe Generale Lowers ProSiebenSat.1 Media (OTCMKTS:PBSFY) Price Target to €8.90

ProSiebenSat.1 Media (OTCMKTS:PBSFY – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Societe Generale from €12.80 ($12.80) to €8.90 ($8.90) in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media from €7.29 ($7.29) to €5.91 ($5.91) and set an underperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media from €20.00 ($20.00) to €13.00 ($13.00) and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, July 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media from €7.00 ($7.00) to €6.20 ($6.20) and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.47.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media Stock Up 2.4 %

ProSiebenSat.1 Media stock opened at $1.70 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.18. ProSiebenSat.1 Media has a one year low of $1.53 and a one year high of $4.36.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media Company Profile

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Dating & Video, and Commerce & Ventures. The Entertainment segment operates free TV stations and digital paltforms, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, Kabel Eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and Kabel Eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

