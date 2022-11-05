SKALE Network (SKL) Reaches One Day Volume of $14.66 Million

SKALE Network (SKL) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 5th. One SKALE Network token can now be bought for about $0.0420 or 0.00000197 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SKALE Network has a market capitalization of $168.46 million and approximately $14.66 million worth of SKALE Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, SKALE Network has traded up 12.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get SKALE Network alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00003231 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000289 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0764 or 0.00000359 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,643.56 or 0.31185470 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00012182 BTC.

SKALE Network Profile

SKALE Network was first traded on August 17th, 2020. SKALE Network’s total supply is 5,447,166,667 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,013,686,004 tokens. SKALE Network’s official website is skale.space/?utm_medium=website&utm_source=coinmarketcap&utm_campaign=skalepage. SKALE Network’s official message board is skale.space/blog/?utm_medium=website&utm_source=coinmarketcap&utm_campaign=skalepage. The Reddit community for SKALE Network is https://reddit.com/r/skalenetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SKALE Network’s official Twitter account is @skalenetwork.

SKALE Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SKALE Network is an open source Web3 platform intended to bring speed and configurability to blockchain. SKALE Network is the project by N.O.D.E. Foundation – the Lichtenstein Foundation that aims to advance development of Web3 technologies and make decentralized web more user friendly and accessible for developers, validators, and end users.N.O.D.E. Foundation partners with SKALE Labs, and other top entities and investors around the world to facilitate development of SKALE Network.SKALE Labs is the core team involved in creating the technology specs, creating the code, and growing use and awareness of the network. SKALE Labs is headquartered in San Francisco, California.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SKALE Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SKALE Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SKALE Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SKALE Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SKALE Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.