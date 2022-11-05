SingularityNET (AGIX) Price Hits $0.0522 on Major Exchanges

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 5th. One SingularityNET token can currently be bought for about $0.0522 or 0.00000245 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, SingularityNET has traded up 6% against the U.S. dollar. SingularityNET has a total market cap of $58.56 million and $1.59 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21,329.81 or 0.99989806 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00007840 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00005583 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00019296 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.15 or 0.00038204 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.53 or 0.00049374 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0860 or 0.00000403 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00022517 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004656 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About SingularityNET

SingularityNET is a token. It was first traded on December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,214,799,455 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,121,133,421 tokens. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for SingularityNET is blog.singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official website is singularitynet.io. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

SingularityNET Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,214,799,455.2394464 with 1,121,133,421.4519937 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.05305321 USD and is up 5.64 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 25 active market(s) with $2,142,312.83 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SingularityNET should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SingularityNET using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

