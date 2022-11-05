Signify (OTCMKTS:PHPPY) Price Target Cut to €40.00

Signify (OTCMKTS:PHPPY – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €43.00 ($43.00) to €40.00 ($40.00) in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upgraded Signify from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th.

Signify Stock Performance

Shares of Signify stock opened at $13.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.89 and a 200 day moving average of $16.62. Signify has a fifty-two week low of $11.83 and a fifty-two week high of $27.60.

About Signify

Signify N.V. provides lighting products, systems, and services in Europe, the Americas, and internationally. The company operates through Digital Solutions, Digital Products, and Conventional Products segments. It offers light-emitting diode (LED) and conventional luminaires, systems, and services for various market segments comprising offices, commercial buildings, shops, hospitality, industry, agriculture, and outdoor environments.

