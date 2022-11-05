Shore Capital Reiterates Buy Rating for TP ICAP Group (LON:TCAP)

Shore Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of TP ICAP Group (LON:TCAP – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of TP ICAP Group from GBX 205 ($2.37) to GBX 210 ($2.43) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 257.50 ($2.98).

TP ICAP Group stock opened at GBX 175 ($2.02) on Tuesday. TP ICAP Group has a 52 week low of GBX 100.85 ($1.17) and a 52 week high of GBX 210.20 ($2.43). The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 175.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 143.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 138.14. The stock has a market cap of £1.38 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,944.44.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 6th were paid a dividend of GBX 4.50 ($0.05) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. TP ICAP Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11,111.11%.

TP ICAP Group PLC provides intermediary services, contextual insights and intelligence, trade execution, pre-trade and settlement services, and data-led solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in Global Broking, Energy & Commodities, Agency Execution, and Parameta Solutions divisions.

