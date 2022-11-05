Sfmg LLC Purchases 6,292 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Sfmg LLC lifted its position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 297,788 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,292 shares during the period. CSX makes up about 1.0% of Sfmg LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Sfmg LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $8,654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in CSX by 80.2% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 811 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital lifted its stake in CSX by 663.9% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 825 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in CSX in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in CSX in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in CSX in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 73.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CSX shares. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of CSX to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of CSX from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Vertical Research raised shares of CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.31.

Shares of CSX traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $29.63. 13,867,712 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,462,558. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.89. CSX Co. has a 52 week low of $25.80 and a 52 week high of $38.63. The company has a market cap of $62.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.24.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. CSX had a net margin of 28.06% and a return on equity of 30.32%. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. CSX’s payout ratio is currently 21.39%.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

