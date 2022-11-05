Sfmg LLC Has $3.66 Million Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Sfmg LLC lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,831 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,040 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $3,660,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 72.0% in the second quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC now owns 65,043 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,773,000 after buying an additional 27,228 shares during the period. Truepoint Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $403,000. Coombe Bender & Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the second quarter worth $2,079,000. Telos Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 1.7% in the second quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 307,914 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,129,000 after purchasing an additional 5,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 6.6% during the second quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 15,521 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. 71.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CSCO. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $63.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $51.00 target price (down previously from $62.00) on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Barclays cut shares of Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.68.

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 19,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total value of $848,759.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,689,636.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 12,838 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.86, for a total value of $614,426.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 167,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,018,081.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 19,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total transaction of $848,759.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,158 shares in the company, valued at $1,689,636.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 56,317 shares of company stock worth $2,612,042 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CSCO traded up $0.67 on Friday, hitting $44.52. The stock had a trading volume of 19,648,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,136,700. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.60 and a 52 week high of $64.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.92 and its 200 day moving average is $44.84. The company has a market cap of $182.93 billion, a PE ratio of 15.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.00.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.91% and a return on equity of 31.12%. The business had revenue of $13.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. Cisco Systems’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.90%.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

