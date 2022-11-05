Sfmg LLC Has $2.28 Million Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Sfmg LLC raised its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 18.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,809 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $2,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ICE. BTC Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 52,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 5.9% during the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 35,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,989 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 208,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,594,000 after acquiring an additional 5,643 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 8,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 1,763 shares during the period. Finally, MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the second quarter valued at about $405,000. 87.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Intercontinental Exchange

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 87,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.95, for a total value of $8,296,446.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,255,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,181,904.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 87,377 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.95, for a total value of $8,296,446.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,255,207 shares in the company, valued at $119,181,904.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.73, for a total transaction of $172,368.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,413,367.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 91,477 shares of company stock valued at $8,736,314 over the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Performance

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ICE shares. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $129.00 to $123.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $128.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $131.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upped their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.33.

NYSE:ICE traded up $1.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $96.62. 3,173,755 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,076,297. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.89. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.60 and a fifty-two week high of $138.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 35.58% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is currently 33.70%.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

