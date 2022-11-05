Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday.

Selecta Biosciences Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of Selecta Biosciences stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.64. The company had a trading volume of 808,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,440,463. Selecta Biosciences has a 52-week low of $0.65 and a 52-week high of $4.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 5.11 and a current ratio of 5.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $250.45 million, a P/E ratio of 164.00 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.68 and a 200 day moving average of $1.47.

Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $39.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.45 million. Selecta Biosciences had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 24.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Selecta Biosciences will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Selecta Biosciences

Selecta Biosciences Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Endurant Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 62.6% in the first quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP now owns 3,451,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328,432 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Selecta Biosciences by 213.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,490,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,833,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014,200 shares during the period. Artal Group S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 4,883,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,397,000 after acquiring an additional 883,200 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 131.5% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,287,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,687,000 after acquiring an additional 731,505 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 10.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,690,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,999,000 after purchasing an additional 521,993 shares during the last quarter. 37.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Selecta Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. The company's lead therapeutic gene therapy program is SEL-302 that is in preclinical stage to improve the treatment of methylmalonic acidemia.

Featured Stories

