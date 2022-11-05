Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday.
Selecta Biosciences Stock Down 3.0 %
Shares of Selecta Biosciences stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.64. The company had a trading volume of 808,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,440,463. Selecta Biosciences has a 52-week low of $0.65 and a 52-week high of $4.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 5.11 and a current ratio of 5.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $250.45 million, a P/E ratio of 164.00 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.68 and a 200 day moving average of $1.47.
Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $39.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.45 million. Selecta Biosciences had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 24.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Selecta Biosciences will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Selecta Biosciences Company Profile
Selecta Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. The company's lead therapeutic gene therapy program is SEL-302 that is in preclinical stage to improve the treatment of methylmalonic acidemia.
