Secret Self Reported Market Cap Tops $19.45 Million (SIE)

Secret (SIE) traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 4th. One Secret token can currently be purchased for about $0.0065 or 0.00000030 BTC on exchanges. Secret has a market capitalization of $19.45 million and approximately $5,145.00 worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Secret has traded up 24.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Decred (DCR) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.57 or 0.00133412 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $52.39 or 0.00244602 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.17 or 0.00070851 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004692 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00023895 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0675 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000778 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0405 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Secret Token Profile

Secret (CRYPTO:SIE) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 31st, 2018. Secret’s official Twitter account is @secret_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Secret’s official message board is forum.scrt.network. The official website for Secret is www.secret.dev.

Secret Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret (SIE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. Secret has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Secret is 0.0070825 USD and is up 27.97 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $14,715.63 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.secret.dev/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Secret should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Secret using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

