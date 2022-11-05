Scotiabank Increases Cargojet (TSE:CJT) Price Target to C$185.00

Cargojet (TSE:CJT – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Scotiabank from C$180.00 to C$185.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Cargojet from C$287.00 to C$286.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Cormark cut their target price on shares of Cargojet from C$195.00 to C$175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. ATB Capital cut their target price on shares of Cargojet from C$230.00 to C$200.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Cargojet from C$210.00 to C$203.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Cargojet from C$195.00 to C$200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$195.33.

Shares of TSE CJT opened at C$127.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$126.02 and a 200 day moving average of C$139.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.77. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.55. Cargojet has a 12-month low of C$109.69 and a 12-month high of C$194.19.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th were issued a $0.286 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 19th. Cargojet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.91%.

In related news, Director Jamie Bennett Porteous sold 730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$153.49, for a total transaction of C$112,047.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$177,587.93.

Cargojet Company Profile

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic air cargo network services between fourteen cities in North America; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

