SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) PT Lowered to $341.00 at Cowen

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Cowen from $389.00 to $341.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SBAC. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $384.00 to $340.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on SBA Communications from $366.00 to $309.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. UBS Group increased their target price on SBA Communications from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $408.00 to $346.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $389.00 to $335.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $342.73.

Shares of NASDAQ SBAC opened at $272.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $29.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.40 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $286.49 and its 200-day moving average is $316.29. SBA Communications has a 1-year low of $236.20 and a 1-year high of $391.15.

SBA Communications ( NASDAQ:SBAC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.04). SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 16.01%. The firm had revenue of $675.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $651.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.71 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that SBA Communications will post 11.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.55%.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Stoops sold 22,563 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.09, for a total transaction of $7,786,265.67. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 321,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,931,941.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 8,213 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.50, for a total transaction of $2,919,721.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,490,762. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey Stoops sold 22,563 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.09, for a total value of $7,786,265.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 321,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,931,941.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,240 shares of company stock valued at $16,474,643 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in SBA Communications during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of SBA Communications during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SBA Communications during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 131.8% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 102 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in SBA Communications by 52.5% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 93 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. 94.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services.

