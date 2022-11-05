SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) Price Target Cut to $346.00

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Credit Suisse Group from $408.00 to $346.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on SBA Communications from $366.00 to $309.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $355.00 to $325.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $385.00 to $323.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $389.00 to $335.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on SBA Communications from $380.00 to $286.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $342.73.

Get SBA Communications alerts:

SBA Communications Trading Up 0.7 %

SBA Communications stock opened at $272.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $29.36 billion, a PE ratio of 73.40 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $286.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $316.29. SBA Communications has a 52 week low of $236.20 and a 52 week high of $391.15.

SBA Communications Dividend Announcement

SBA Communications ( NASDAQ:SBAC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.04). SBA Communications had a net margin of 16.01% and a negative return on equity of 7.57%. The firm had revenue of $675.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $651.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.71 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that SBA Communications will post 11.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.55%.

Insider Buying and Selling at SBA Communications

In other news, EVP Jason V. Silberstein sold 16,464 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.38, for a total transaction of $5,768,656.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,633,028.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 8,213 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.50, for a total value of $2,919,721.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,884 shares in the company, valued at $8,490,762. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jason V. Silberstein sold 16,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.38, for a total value of $5,768,656.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,633,028.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,240 shares of company stock valued at $16,474,643 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SBA Communications

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in SBA Communications during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of SBA Communications during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SBA Communications during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in SBA Communications by 131.8% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 102 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in SBA Communications by 52.5% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 93 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. 94.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SBA Communications

(Get Rating)

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.