Sasco Capital Inc. CT Sells 3,020 Shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

Sasco Capital Inc. CT cut its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating) by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,939 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 3,020 shares during the period. Sasco Capital Inc. CT’s holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in National Fuel Gas by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,208,957 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $701,355,000 after purchasing an additional 822,589 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in National Fuel Gas by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,298,076 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $504,599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252,192 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in National Fuel Gas by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,293,117 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $88,837,000 after purchasing an additional 63,496 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in National Fuel Gas by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 936,881 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $64,364,000 after purchasing an additional 27,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in National Fuel Gas by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 797,727 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $54,805,000 after purchasing an additional 69,562 shares in the last quarter. 74.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NFG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of National Fuel Gas from $86.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of National Fuel Gas in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank reiterated an “assumes” rating on shares of National Fuel Gas in a research note on Monday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, National Fuel Gas presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.00.

National Fuel Gas Stock Performance

NFG traded down $1.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $63.35. The company had a trading volume of 718,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 456,192. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a PE ratio of 10.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.74. National Fuel Gas has a 12-month low of $57.49 and a 12-month high of $75.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $66.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.64.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $435.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $471.06 million. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 23.49% and a return on equity of 26.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that National Fuel Gas will post 7.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

National Fuel Gas Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. National Fuel Gas’s payout ratio is currently 30.94%.

About National Fuel Gas

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

Further Reading

