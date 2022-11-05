RPM International (NYSE:RPM) Downgraded by StockNews.com

RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of RPM International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, October 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of RPM International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of RPM International to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of RPM International from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of RPM International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $101.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.56.

NYSE:RPM traded up $0.52 on Friday, hitting $92.83. The stock had a trading volume of 539,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 621,476. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $11.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.86, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $91.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.35. RPM International has a 1-year low of $74.56 and a 1-year high of $101.48.

RPM International ( NYSE:RPM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. RPM International had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 27.48%. RPM International’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that RPM International will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other RPM International news, CEO Frank C. Sullivan sold 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.60, for a total transaction of $6,019,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,050,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,295,375.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other RPM International news, CEO Frank C. Sullivan sold 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.60, for a total transaction of $6,019,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,050,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,295,375.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Frederick R. Nance sold 477 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.98, for a total transaction of $42,920.46. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,472 shares in the company, valued at $942,270.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of RPM International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new position in shares of RPM International in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of RPM International by 2,340.0% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 732 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new position in shares of RPM International in the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp grew its position in shares of RPM International by 113.0% in the 1st quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,225 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. 81.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RPM International Inc manufactures, markets, and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coating, and institutional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance services; sealing and bonding, subfloor preparation, flooring, and glazing solutions; resin flooring systems, polyurethane, MMA waterproof, epoxy floor paint and coatings, concrete repair, and protection products; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and manufacturing industry; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; insulated building cladding materials; and concrete form wall systems.

