Royal Bank of Canada Raises Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) Price Target to €11.50

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from €11.00 ($11.00) to €11.50 ($11.50) in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €15.00 ($15.00) to €14.00 ($14.00) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €10.00 ($10.00) to €10.50 ($10.50) and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €15.00 ($15.00) to €13.00 ($13.00) and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.14.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

Shares of DB stock opened at $9.72 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.21. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $7.24 and a 12 month high of $16.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.76, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 40.2% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 82,407,988 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $720,246,000 after acquiring an additional 23,647,091 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 3.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 71,052,394 shares of the bank’s stock worth $898,813,000 after buying an additional 2,166,479 shares in the last quarter. Amundi grew its holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 12.8% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 46,173,041 shares of the bank’s stock worth $354,149,000 after buying an additional 5,232,371 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the first quarter worth $279,319,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 26.9% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 11,245,733 shares of the bank’s stock worth $98,289,000 after buying an additional 2,384,203 shares in the last quarter.

DB Group Services (UK) Limited operates as a subsidiary of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

