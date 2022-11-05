Royal Bank of Canada Raises Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) Price Target to €11.50

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from €11.00 ($11.00) to €11.50 ($11.50) in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.
Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €15.00 ($15.00) to €14.00 ($14.00) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €10.00 ($10.00) to €10.50 ($10.50) and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €15.00 ($15.00) to €13.00 ($13.00) and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.14.
Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance
Shares of DB stock opened at $9.72 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.21. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $7.24 and a 12 month high of $16.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.76, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.
