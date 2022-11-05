Royal Bank of Canada Increases Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) Price Target to $30.00

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on GTY. Bank of America upgraded Getty Realty from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. StockNews.com cut Getty Realty from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Getty Realty in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price target on Getty Realty from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Getty Realty currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $31.80.

Shares of Getty Realty stock opened at $31.86 on Tuesday. Getty Realty has a 52-week low of $24.66 and a 52-week high of $33.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.40%. This is a boost from Getty Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 21st. Getty Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 97.62%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Getty Realty by 110.8% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Getty Realty in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Getty Realty by 84.3% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Getty Realty in the second quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Getty Realty in the second quarter worth approximately $75,000. 72.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

