Royal Bank of Canada Increases Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) Price Target to $30.00

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on GTY. Bank of America upgraded Getty Realty from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. StockNews.com cut Getty Realty from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Getty Realty in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price target on Getty Realty from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Getty Realty currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $31.80.
Getty Realty Trading Up 1.0 %
Shares of Getty Realty stock opened at $31.86 on Tuesday. Getty Realty has a 52-week low of $24.66 and a 52-week high of $33.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12.
Getty Realty Increases Dividend
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Getty Realty by 110.8% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Getty Realty in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Getty Realty by 84.3% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Getty Realty in the second quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Getty Realty in the second quarter worth approximately $75,000. 72.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Getty Realty Company Profile
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Getty Realty (GTY)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/31-11/4
- Is Hershey’s a Sweet Stock to Buy After a Post-Earnings Dip?
- Datadog Doesn’t Belong In The Doghouse
- Nikola Shares Fall Even As EV Maker Beats Q3 Expectations
- Mixed Results Actually Bring More Optimism than Risk for AMD
Receive News & Ratings for Getty Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Getty Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.