Ribbon Finance (RBN) Price Reaches $0.34 on Major Exchanges

Ribbon Finance (RBN) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 5th. One Ribbon Finance token can now be purchased for $0.34 or 0.00001616 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ribbon Finance has traded 8.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ribbon Finance has a market cap of $115.92 million and approximately $726,033.00 worth of Ribbon Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

About Ribbon Finance

Ribbon Finance’s launch date was May 24th, 2021. Ribbon Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 336,479,659 tokens. The official website for Ribbon Finance is www.ribbon.finance. Ribbon Finance’s official Twitter account is @ribbonfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ribbon Finance is ribbonfinance.medium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ribbon Finance is a protocol that helps users access crypto structured products for DeFi. It combines options, futures, and fixed income to improve a portfolio's risk-return profile.RBN is a governance token that has a few primary use cases: Steward the development of the protocol & get community feedback on important parameters such as fee models; Align incentives between the Ribbon stakeholders (product creators, users, team), such as liquidity mining programs or grants and Unite all current and future Ribbon products under a single umbrella.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ribbon Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ribbon Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ribbon Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

