Raymond James Downgrades Welltower (NYSE:WELL) to Outperform

Raymond James downgraded shares of Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $70.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $81.00.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on WELL. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Welltower from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Welltower from $100.00 to $75.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group lowered Welltower from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Welltower from $96.00 to $79.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Welltower from $100.00 to $93.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Welltower has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $81.88.

Get Welltower alerts:

Welltower Price Performance

NYSE WELL opened at $60.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.33. Welltower has a 52-week low of $56.50 and a 52-week high of $99.43.

Welltower Announces Dividend

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.65). Welltower had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 7.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. Welltower’s revenue was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Welltower will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were issued a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. Welltower’s payout ratio is currently 274.16%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Welltower

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in Welltower by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 29,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,866,000 after buying an additional 1,489 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of Welltower by 11.0% in the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 12,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,235,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Prudential PLC increased its holdings in Welltower by 93.1% in the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 20,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,927,000 after acquiring an additional 9,661 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in Welltower during the 1st quarter worth approximately $962,000. Finally, Tobam lifted its holdings in Welltower by 53.2% during the first quarter. Tobam now owns 2,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. 97.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Welltower

(Get Rating)

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.