Radisson Mining Resources (CVE:RDS) Stock Price Up 4%

Radisson Mining Resources Inc. (CVE:RDS – Get Rating)’s share price rose 4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.13. Approximately 67,500 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 321,744 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

Separately, Eight Capital set a C$0.30 target price on shares of Radisson Mining Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th.

The stock has a market cap of C$35.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.12.

Radisson Mining Resources ( CVE:RDS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 29th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Radisson Mining Resources Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

Radisson Mining Resources Inc, a gold exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mining properties in Canada. Its flagship project is the 100% owned O'Brien gold project that comprise 120 claims covering a total area of 5,839 hectares located in the Abitibi Témiscamingue region of Quebec.

