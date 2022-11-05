QUIZ (LON:QUIZ) Stock Price Up 9%

Shares of QUIZ plc (LON:QUIZ – Get Rating) rose 9% on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 12.80 ($0.15) and last traded at GBX 12.75 ($0.15). Approximately 423,833 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 78% from the average daily volume of 237,748 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 11.70 ($0.14).

QUIZ Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 11.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 11.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.68. The stock has a market capitalization of £15.84 million and a PE ratio of 637.50.

Insider Activity at QUIZ

In other QUIZ news, insider Peter Alan Cowgill bought 410,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 12 ($0.14) per share, with a total value of £49,200 ($56,885.19).

About QUIZ

QUIZ plc, through its subsidiaries, designs and retails clothes, footwear, and accessories under the QUIZ brand name. The company offers occasion wear and dressy casual wear primarily for 16 to 35 years old females. As of March 31, 2022, it operated through 62 standalone stores, 69 concessions in the United Kingdom, and 3 online partners; 5 standalone stores and 18 concessions in the Republic of Ireland; 82 points of sale through franchise stores and wholesale partners in 19 countries; and a wholesale to department store in the United States, as well as ecommerce websites.

