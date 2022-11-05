Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Datadog, Inc. Raised by Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Datadog in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.01) for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.02). The consensus estimate for Datadog’s current full-year earnings is ($0.15) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Datadog’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.02 EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.01) EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on DDOG. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Datadog from $135.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Datadog from $155.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Datadog from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Datadog from $137.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Datadog from $137.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Datadog has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.19.

Datadog Trading Down 6.2 %

Shares of DDOG opened at $70.38 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $88.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7,045.05 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Datadog has a 1-year low of $68.70 and a 1-year high of $199.68.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $406.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $381.28 million. Datadog had a net margin of 0.48% and a return on equity of 2.24%. The company’s revenue was up 73.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS.

Insider Activity at Datadog

In related news, CFO David M. Obstler sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.25, for a total transaction of $1,202,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 209,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,229,652.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Madre Armelle De sold 1,875 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $168,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 65,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,864,220. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David M. Obstler sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.25, for a total value of $1,202,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 209,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,229,652.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,489 shares of company stock valued at $4,134,184 over the last quarter. Insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Datadog

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Datadog in the 1st quarter worth $57,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Datadog during the first quarter valued at $210,000. Aviva PLC raised its position in Datadog by 92.2% during the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 148,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,133,000 after buying an additional 71,202 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its position in Datadog by 58.3% during the first quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in Datadog by 24.6% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 1,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

