Q1 2023 Earnings Estimate for Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) Issued By B. Riley

Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley increased their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Caesars Entertainment in a report released on Wednesday, November 2nd. B. Riley analyst D. Bain now anticipates that the company will earn $0.24 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.23. The consensus estimate for Caesars Entertainment’s current full-year earnings is ($1.84) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Caesars Entertainment’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.74 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.95 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on CZR. Truist Financial cut their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $90.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Cowen dropped their price objective on Caesars Entertainment to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $56.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.19.

Caesars Entertainment Price Performance

Caesars Entertainment stock opened at $42.64 on Thursday. Caesars Entertainment has a one year low of $31.31 and a one year high of $109.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.06, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.70 and a beta of 2.83.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.09). Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 11.18% and a negative return on equity of 15.08%. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion.

Institutional Trading of Caesars Entertainment

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 130,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,471 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 55.8% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 12,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 4,321 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 85,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,768,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 28,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $910,000 after buying an additional 2,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Caesars Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at $405,000. 95.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Caesars Entertainment Company Profile

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company operates casinos comprising poker, keno, and race and online sportsbooks; dining venues, bars, nightclubs, and lounges; hotels; and entertainment venues. It also provides staffing and management services; accessories, souvenirs, and decorative items through retail stores; and online sports betting and iGaming services.

