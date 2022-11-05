Pundi X (New) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $10.80 Million (PUNDIX)

Pundi X (New) (PUNDIX) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 5th. During the last week, Pundi X (New) has traded up 4.4% against the US dollar. Pundi X (New) has a market capitalization of $132.22 million and $10.80 million worth of Pundi X (New) was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pundi X (New) token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.51 or 0.00002399 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00003250 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000290 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0767 or 0.00000360 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,663.68 or 0.31273956 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00012215 BTC.

About Pundi X (New)

Pundi X (New)’s genesis date was June 29th, 2021. Pundi X (New)’s total supply is 258,491,637 tokens. Pundi X (New)’s official message board is medium.com/pundix. Pundi X (New)’s official Twitter account is @pundixlabs. Pundi X (New)’s official website is pundix.com.

Pundi X (New) Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Pundi X (New) (PUNDIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Pundi X (New) has a current supply of 258,491,637.23. The last known price of Pundi X (New) is 0.51837984 USD and is up 4.89 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 48 active market(s) with $9,071,563.31 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://pundix.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pundi X (New) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pundi X (New) should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pundi X (New) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

