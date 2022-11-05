Prosegur Cash (OTCMKTS:PGUUF) Shares Down 11.8%

Prosegur Cash, S.A. (OTCMKTS:PGUUF – Get Rating)’s share price was down 11.8% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.59 and last traded at $0.59. Approximately 2,900 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 5,168 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.67.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.68.

Prosegur Cash, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides cash cycle management solutions and automating payments in retail establishments, ATM management for financial institutions, business, government agencies, central banks, mints, and jewellery stores. The company offers national and international transport services, including collection, transport, custody, and deposit services for funds and other valuables that include jewellery, artworks, precious metals, electronic devices, voting ballots, and legal evidence.

