Prom Price Tops $6.03 (PROM)

Prom (PROM) traded 4.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 4th. Prom has a market cap of $99.14 million and $3.34 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Prom token can now be purchased for approximately $6.03 or 0.00028215 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Prom has traded up 8.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,361.73 or 1.00009208 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00007646 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00006017 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00019284 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.46 or 0.00039626 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 28.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.42 or 0.00053446 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0882 or 0.00000413 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00022638 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004639 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Prom Token Profile

Prom (PROM) is a token. It launched on May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,450,000 tokens. Prom’s official website is prom.io. The official message board for Prom is prom-io.medium.com. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Prom

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 16,450,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 5.83472187 USD and is up 4.92 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 30 active market(s) with $5,340,922.37 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Prom should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Prom using one of the exchanges listed above.

