Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $(0.01)-$0.02 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.02. The company issued revenue guidance of $202.4-212.4 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $205.35 million. Progyny also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.26-$0.29 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet raised Progyny from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Progyny in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on Progyny in a report on Thursday, September 15th. They issued an overweight rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Progyny has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $58.75.

Progyny Stock Up 0.7 %

PGNY stock traded up $0.27 on Friday, reaching $39.19. 1,753,506 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 560,808. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.70 and a 200-day moving average of $36.35. Progyny has a twelve month low of $25.67 and a twelve month high of $68.32. The firm has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 93.31, a P/E/G ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 1.65.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Progyny ( NASDAQ:PGNY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $195.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.51 million. Progyny had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 7.39%. Progyny’s quarterly revenue was up 51.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Progyny will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Progyny news, Director Norman Payson sold 6,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.48, for a total transaction of $274,473.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 331,999 shares in the company, valued at $13,771,318.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Progyny news, Director Norman Payson sold 6,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.48, for a total transaction of $274,473.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 331,999 shares in the company, valued at $13,771,318.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter Anevski sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.68, for a total value of $714,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 324,916 shares in the company, valued at $14,517,246.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 353,520 shares of company stock worth $14,348,273. 14.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Progyny

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Progyny by 5.0% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 42,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 2,005 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Progyny by 15.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after acquiring an additional 4,156 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Progyny in the second quarter valued at $887,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Progyny by 92.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 6,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Progyny by 22.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 2,265 shares during the last quarter. 88.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Progyny Company Profile

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

Featured Stories

