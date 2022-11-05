Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.63-2.75 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.38-1.45, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.42 billion. Premier also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.63-$2.75 EPS.

PINC traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $31.54. 446,684 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 540,186. Premier has a 1 year low of $31.00 and a 1 year high of $41.72. The company has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $340.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.88 million. Premier had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Premier will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Premier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.19%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Premier from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Premier from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. TheStreet lowered Premier from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Barclays lowered their price target on Premier to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Premier in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $41.88.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PINC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Premier by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Premier by 0.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 806,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,705,000 after acquiring an additional 6,673 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Premier by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 1,748 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Premier by 3,921.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 6,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Premier by 1,174.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 13,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 12,240 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.18% of the company’s stock.

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with an access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and workforce solutions.

