Premier Fund Managers Ltd Takes $131,000 Position in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO)

Premier Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 28,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Perrigo during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in Perrigo during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Perrigo during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in Perrigo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC acquired a new position in shares of Perrigo in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.41% of the company’s stock.

PRGO stock traded down $0.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $39.26. 1,482,996 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 976,203. The company has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.09 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.94. Perrigo Company plc has a twelve month low of $31.32 and a twelve month high of $47.95.

Perrigo ( NYSE:PRGO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Perrigo had a positive return on equity of 4.87% and a negative net margin of 2.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio is currently -148.57%.

PRGO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Argus upgraded shares of Perrigo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Perrigo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $48.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Perrigo in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions that enhance individual well-being by empowering consumers to prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company operates through two segments, Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International.

