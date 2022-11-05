Premier Fund Managers Ltd Sells 216,391 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Premier Fund Managers Ltd trimmed its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 98.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,526 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 216,391 shares during the period. Premier Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings in Visa were worth $87,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in V. Cooper Financial Group boosted its stake in Visa by 71.7% during the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 6,813 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 2,845 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in Visa by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 264,959 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $58,760,000 after buying an additional 41,771 shares during the last quarter. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new position in Visa during the 1st quarter valued at $2,717,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 35,564 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $7,887,000 after acquiring an additional 3,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,133 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,360,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. 81.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Visa

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,080,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,699,660. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:V traded up $2.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $196.98. 9,680,124 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,579,739. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $174.60 and a 52-week high of $235.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $192.22 and its 200-day moving average is $201.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $372.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.96.

Visa declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 25th that allows the company to buyback $12.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit-card processor to repurchase up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.46%.

V has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Visa from $290.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on Visa from $285.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Visa from $262.00 to $261.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.14.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

