Premier Fund Managers Ltd Acquires New Position in HireRight Holdings Co. (NYSE:HRT)

Premier Fund Managers Ltd bought a new position in shares of HireRight Holdings Co. (NYSE:HRT – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 129,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in HireRight in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of HireRight in the 1st quarter valued at $120,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HireRight during the 2nd quarter worth $120,000. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of HireRight during the first quarter worth $188,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in HireRight in the first quarter valued at $237,000.

Shares of NYSE HRT traded down $4.75 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.99. 1,167,420 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 263,329. HireRight Holdings Co. has a 1 year low of $7.78 and a 1 year high of $19.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.48.

HireRight ( NYSE:HRT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $222.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.12 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis.

HRT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on HireRight from $22.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of HireRight from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of HireRight from $23.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of HireRight from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of HireRight in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.56.

HireRight Holdings Corporation provides technology-driven workforce risk management and compliance solutions worldwide. The company offers background screening, verification, identification, monitoring, and drug and health screening services for customers. It provides its services through software and data platform that integrates into its customers' human capital management systems enabling workflows for workforce hiring, onboarding, and monitoring.

