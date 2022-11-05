Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday.

POOL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stephens decreased their price target on Pool from $400.00 to $340.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Pool from $415.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Pool from $398.00 to $368.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Pool from $465.00 to $345.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Pool from $410.00 to $360.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Pool presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $397.50.

Pool Stock Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ POOL opened at $292.62 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $321.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $360.85. The company has a market capitalization of $11.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Pool has a 52 week low of $278.10 and a 52 week high of $582.27.

Pool Announces Dividend

Pool ( NASDAQ:POOL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $4.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.65 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. Pool had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 65.81%. The company’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.51 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pool will post 18.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.54%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Hart Melanie Housey sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.01, for a total value of $960,025.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,116,971.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Pool

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Pool by 143.8% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 78 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Pool by 241.7% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 82 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pool by 142.9% in the 1st quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Pool by 203.4% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 88 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Harding Loevner LP bought a new position in Pool in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.92% of the company’s stock.

About Pool

About Pool

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

Featured Stories

