Pollard Banknote (OTCMKTS:PBKOF) Stock Price Down 3%

Pollard Banknote Limited (OTCMKTS:PBKOF – Get Rating)’s share price fell 3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $11.94 and last traded at $11.94. 1,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 3,383 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.32.

Pollard Banknote Trading Down 3.0 %

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.83.

Pollard Banknote Company Profile

Pollard Banknote Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells a range of gaming products and services for the lottery and charitable gaming industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Lotteries and Charitable Gaming, and eGaming Systems. It designs, manufactures, and distributes instant tickets, as well as offers related services.

