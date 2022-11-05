Pioneer Merger (NASDAQ:PACX) versus Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) Head-To-Head Comparison

Pioneer Merger (NASDAQ:PACX – Get Rating) and Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Pioneer Merger and Elevate Credit, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pioneer Merger 0 0 0 0 N/A Elevate Credit 0 0 1 0 3.00

Elevate Credit has a consensus price target of $2.75, indicating a potential upside of 169.61%. Given Elevate Credit’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Elevate Credit is more favorable than Pioneer Merger.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pioneer Merger N/A -206.87% 10.63% Elevate Credit -13.16% -27.89% -5.97%

Risk & Volatility

This table compares Pioneer Merger and Elevate Credit’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Pioneer Merger has a beta of 0.01, meaning that its share price is 99% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Elevate Credit has a beta of 1.9, meaning that its share price is 90% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

72.1% of Pioneer Merger shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.4% of Elevate Credit shares are held by institutional investors. 10.0% of Elevate Credit shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Pioneer Merger and Elevate Credit’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pioneer Merger N/A N/A $8.46 million N/A N/A Elevate Credit $416.64 million 0.08 -$33.60 million ($1.97) -0.52

Pioneer Merger has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Elevate Credit.

Summary

Elevate Credit beats Pioneer Merger on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pioneer Merger

Pioneer Merger Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology and consumer sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

About Elevate Credit

Elevate Credit, Inc. provides online credit solutions to non-prime consumers in the United States. The company offers unsecured online installment loans, lines of credit, and credit cards. Its products include Rise, an installment loan product; Elastic, a line of credit product; and Today Card, a credit card product. Elevate Credit, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

