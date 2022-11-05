Pharma-Bio Serv (OTCMKTS:PBSV) Shares Up 1.2%

Pharma-Bio Serv, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PBSV – Get Rating) traded up 1.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.87 and last traded at $0.87. 3,650 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 31% from the average session volume of 5,271 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.86.

Pharma-Bio Serv Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.82 and a 200 day moving average of $0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.83 and a beta of 0.34.

Pharma-Bio Serv (OTCMKTS:PBSV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 14th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Pharma-Bio Serv had a negative return on equity of 23.63% and a negative net margin of 19.85%. The company had revenue of $4.77 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pharma-Bio Serv, Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

About Pharma-Bio Serv

Pharma-Bio Serv, Inc operates as a compliance and technology transfer services consulting firm. The company provides compliance consulting services to the pharmaceutical, chemical, biotechnology, medical device, cosmetic, food industries, and allied products companies in Puerto Rico, the United States, Europe, and Brazil.

