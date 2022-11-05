PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI) Issues Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.14-$0.16 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.09. The company issued revenue guidance of $25.50 million-$26.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $26.50 million.

PCTEL Trading Up 3.6 %

NASDAQ PCTI traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.56. 109,772 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,287. PCTEL has a 12 month low of $3.90 and a 12 month high of $6.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.51. The company has a market capitalization of $85.18 million, a P/E ratio of 76.01 and a beta of 0.41.

PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $24.98 million for the quarter. PCTEL had a positive return on equity of 4.29% and a negative net margin of 0.18%.

PCTEL Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be paid a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 7th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.82%. PCTEL’s payout ratio is presently 366.73%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on PCTEL in a research note on Saturday. They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PCTEL

An institutional investor recently raised its position in PCTEL stock. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of PCTEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCTI – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,607 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,815 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 0.40% of PCTEL worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 51.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PCTEL Company Profile

PCTEL, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides industrial Internet of Thing devices (IoT), antenna systems, and test and measurement solutions worldwide. The company designs and manufactures precision antennas and industrial IoT devices that are deployed in small cells, enterprise Wi-Fi access points, fleet management and transit systems, and in equipment and devices for the industrial IoT.

